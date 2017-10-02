This Week: Bike to School Excelsior, On the Waterfront, Safe Streets
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Bike to School in the Excelsior. The first Tuesday of every month the SF Bicycle Coalition leads a Bike & Roll to School “bike train” from the Excelsior Playground Hub to nearby elementary schools. Parents, teachers, and students gather with bikes and scooters (and helmets). If you take the bus or drive to school, hop off MUNI at Madrid and Persia, or park the car and come join the fun. There is also a “walking school bus” for walkers and strollers. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 8:10 a.m., Monroe Elementary; 8:30 a.m., SF Community School; 9 a.m., Cleveland Elementary. Meet at the Excelsior Playground, 579 Madrid St, S.F.
- Tuesday On the Waterfront. As major new development rises on San Francisco’s waterfront, the public space adjacent to projects like Mission Rock and the new Warriors’ arena will also undergo a transformation. Come hear about the public and private efforts underway to create a new and better public realm along the waterfront and how these improvements will tie in with the 13-mile Blue Greenway. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Safe Streets in the Bay Area. Cities across the country have committed to Vision Zero to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries and many planning agencies are leading the charge to fund safety improvements with equity in mind, provide crash data, and measure safety performance. Hear all about how our local projects are working to make streets around the Bay Area safer for all. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Walk and Roll to School Day. Start a fun, healthy habit for you and your children at this year’s International Walk & Roll to School Day. Join parents, caregivers and children in over forty countries and all fifty states who will be walking and rolling to school together. Wednesday, Oct. 4. Find out if your school is participating. And for more information, contact Walk San Francisco at (415) 431-9255 or via email at SafeRoutestoSchool@walksf.org
- Thursday Is Oakland Ready for the Big One? Hear from the city’s experts about what is being done to mitigate seismic hazards in residential buildings throughout Oakland, as well as what steps are being taken to help the city’s vulnerable populations. Thursday, Oct. 5, 12:30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Thursday Women Bike SF Know Your Rights. Want to learn more about your rights as a person who bikes? Are you or someone you know struggling to get back on your bike after a crash? Interested in how the legal process works, from working with police and lawyers to court? This workshop is for you. Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market St., S.F. Tickets are $35.
- Friday Ride Oakland with the Scraper Bike Team and Bike Share for All. Ride Oakland is an opportunity for communities of color to come together for a ride around Lake Merritt and downtown Oakland as a sign of unity and strength. Bike East Bay’s organizing Bike Ambassadors will share information about the new Bay Area bike share system and other needed cycling resources. Friday, Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m., at the Lake Merritt pillars at Grand Ave and El Embarcadero.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.