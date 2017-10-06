Today’s Headlines
- More on Baker/Fell Pedestrian Death (SFWeekly, SFExaminer, SFBay)
- Pic of BART Armed Robbery Suspect (EastBayTimes, SFGate)
- ‘The Hall’ Closing to Make Way for Mixed Use Development (Hoodline)
- New East Oakland Plaza (EastBayTimes)
- Oakland’s Pothole Blitz (SFBay)
- A Look at Dogpatch Development (SFWeekly)
- Car Makers Are Designing in Layers of Distraction (EastBayTimes)
- Expanded Transit for Fleet Week (EastBayTimes)
- San Francisco’s Most Famous Graveyards (Curbed)
- Commentary: Countdown Signal Law Necessary (SFChron)
- Commentary: But you Can’t Ban Gasoline Cars (SFExaminer)
