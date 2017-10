Today’s Headlines

Suspect Arrested in Apparent Truck Attack on Cyclists (SFGate, MarinIJ)

Guerrilla Safety Measures at Fell and Baker (SFWeekly)

BART Fined For Safety Violation (SFExaminer)

Lafayette BART Stabbing (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

Cellphone Thief Suspect Arrested (SFExaminer)

Car Torched at Richmond BART (EastBayTimes)

BART Delayed by Fire Sunday Afternoon (EastBayTimes)

Wildfires Halt SMART Train (MarinIJ)

Sunset Mixed Use Development (Hoodline)

Sunset Rejects Angled Parking Spaces (SFExaminer)

Tenderloin Art (SFExaminer)

LimeBikes on Alameda (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA