Today’s Headlines
- Air Quality Delays Muni? (SFExaminer)
- More on Bay Area Air Quality (Hoodline, SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Suspect in Lafayette BART Stabbing (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- Oakland’s Pothole Blitz (EastBayTimes)
- Apartment Plans for Oak and Divisadero (Hoodline)
- Bryant Street Housing Project Underway (BizTimes)
- Market Street Project Approved (Socketsite)
- Rebuilding Koret Playground (Hoodline, Curbed)
- The Brick Circles in SF Streets (KQED)
- Pedestrian Killed on Hairball (SFBay)
- Penalties for Road Rage (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Time to Treat Texting and Driving Like a DUI (SFChron)
