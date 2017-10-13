Today’s Headlines

Air Quality Delays Muni? (SFExaminer)

More on Bay Area Air Quality (Hoodline, SFChron, SFExaminer)

Suspect in Lafayette BART Stabbing (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

Oakland’s Pothole Blitz (EastBayTimes)

Apartment Plans for Oak and Divisadero (Hoodline)

Bryant Street Housing Project Underway (BizTimes)

Market Street Project Approved (Socketsite)

Rebuilding Koret Playground (Hoodline, Curbed)

The Brick Circles in SF Streets (KQED)

Pedestrian Killed on Hairball (SFBay)

Penalties for Road Rage (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Time to Treat Texting and Driving Like a DUI (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA