This Week: Define the Bay Area, Activating Alleys, 8th Ave. Neighborhood Way
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday How Would You Define the Bay Area? Is the Bay Area just the nine counties that touch the Bay? That definition doesn’t capture our patterns of working, playing and connecting in our megalopolis. Join SPUR for a workshop in crowd-mapping and an exercise to understand how to define the Bay Area in terms of human interactions. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Activating Our Alleys. Working with community partners and cultural institutions, Sites Unseen brings dynamic arts programming to seven underused alleys in San Francisco’s Yerba Buena neighborhood with permanent and temporary artworks, performances, screenings and more. Join SPUR for a tour of this fascinating, complex undertaking where multiple works foster social interaction and community pride. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 12 p.m., Location details to be sent to registrants in advance of this tour. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org, Phone: 415.781.8726
- Wednesday 8th Avenue Neighborway Project Open House. The SFMTA is holding a community open house for the 8th Avenue Neighborway Project. The goal of this project is to make 8th Avenue a more pleasant place to walk and bike to neighborhood destinations and nearby parks. This is an opportunity to learn about proposed traffic calming and circulation changes and provide your feedback. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6-8 p.m., Richmond Branch Library, 350 9th Avenue, S.F. (Use the 10th Ave. entrance to access the Community Room).
- Thursday Moscone: Bigger and Better. Tourism is one of the largest contributors to the San Francisco economy, and Moscone Center sits at the core of it. A new expansion to the city’s largest convention center, currently under construction, will add more than 2 million square feet of building area that will keep the facility in demand for years to come. Join SPUR for a behind-the-scenes tour of this bigger and better building. Thursday, Oct. 19, 12:30, Details to be sent to registrants in advance of this tour. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org. Phone: 415.781.8726
- Thursday Oakland Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Commission Meeting: Bike Plan Update. Oakland’s Bicyclist & Pedestrian Advisory Commission (BPAC) was established to advise the City Council on programs and projects related to walking and bicycling. Thursday, Oct. 19, 6-8 p.m., Oakland City Hall, Hearing Room 4 (upstairs)
- Friday Pop Up Outreach. Each Friday in October SF Bicycle Coalition staff will be handing out snacks to people biking by. Stop by, say hi, and get a high-five for sharing our favorite form of transportation in the city. Friday, Oct. 20, 5-6 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market St., S.F.
- Saturday Wheels for Meals Ride. WFMR is a ride through the beautiful Livermore Valley to deliver nutritious meals to homebound seniors in Alameda County. There are three routes to choose from: 15-mile course is fun and family-friendly; great for kids. Begins at 9 a.m. 35-mile course is moderate and exciting; great for intermediate cyclists. Begins at 8 a.m. 70-mile course is adventuresome and challenging with steep climbs and fast descents; perfect for experienced cyclists. Begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m., Shadow Cliffs Regional Park, 2500 Stanley Boulevard, Pleasanton
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.