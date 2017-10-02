Today’s Headlines

  • More on Homeless on the Hairball (SFExaminer)
  • Harvey Milk Plaza to Get Rainbow Lights (SFGate)
  • Sparks Fly in Sunset Tunnel (Hoodline)
  • Upper Haight Trees Marked for Removal (Hoodline)
  • Inner Richmond Little Libraries (Hoodline)
  • A Look at Brooklyn Basin’s Buildings (Socketsite)
  • Development v. Preservation in Oakland (SFChron)
  • Housing Holding Back Tech Boom (BizTimes)
  • Another Poll Says Everybody’s Fed up With Housing (Curbed)
  • Governor Signs Housing Bills (SFBay)
  • San Jose BART Tunnel Options (EastBayTimes)
  • Sacramento to get Parking Protected Bike Lanes (SacBee)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA