Today’s Headlines
- More on Homeless on the Hairball (SFExaminer)
- Harvey Milk Plaza to Get Rainbow Lights (SFGate)
- Sparks Fly in Sunset Tunnel (Hoodline)
- Upper Haight Trees Marked for Removal (Hoodline)
- Inner Richmond Little Libraries (Hoodline)
- A Look at Brooklyn Basin’s Buildings (Socketsite)
- Development v. Preservation in Oakland (SFChron)
- Housing Holding Back Tech Boom (BizTimes)
- Another Poll Says Everybody’s Fed up With Housing (Curbed)
- Governor Signs Housing Bills (SFBay)
- San Jose BART Tunnel Options (EastBayTimes)
- Sacramento to get Parking Protected Bike Lanes (SacBee)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA