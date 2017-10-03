Today’s Headlines

More on ‘Chop Shop’ Ordinance (SFChron)

Cable Car Wait and Expensive Tickets (SFChron)

Shocked the N-Judah Makes Sparks (SFGate)

More Housing Woes: SF Tops Nation for Couples with Roommates (SFGate)

Atherton Hit-and-Run Suspect Sought (Almanac)

Richmond Hit-and-Run Suspect ID’d (EastBayTimes)

Concord Woman Hit and Killed in Crosswalk ID’d (EastBayTimes)

Could SMART Train Make a Dent in Marin Traffic? (MarinIJ)

Marin’s Climate Change Campaign (MarinIJ)

Commentary: How I Learned to Love California High-speed Rail (Curbed)

Commentary: When Dispersing Bike/Ped Funds, Check What Works (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Helping Fellow Bus Rider (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA