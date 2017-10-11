Today’s Headlines

  • Consider Air Quality if Cycling, Walking, Exercising (EastBayTimes)
  • The Fires and Housing (SFChron)
  • Another Collision at the Panhandle (Hoodline)
  • Future of Haight McDonald’s Site (Hoodline)
  • Bridge Toll Increase to Appear on Ballot (SFChron)
  • Ideas Needed for Development of SF Piers (BizTimes)
  • Beggers on BART (CBSLocal)
  • More Details on Lafayette BART Stabbing (SFGate)
  • Timing of Caltrain Electrification Pushed Back (Socketsite)
  • Development Viability and Teams Leaving Oakland Coliseum (SFChron)
  • West Oakland’s ‘Bikes for Life’ (Hoodline)
  • Commentary/Letter: Build Housing? Build Infrastructure (SFExaminer)

