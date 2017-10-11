Today’s Headlines
- Consider Air Quality if Cycling, Walking, Exercising (EastBayTimes)
- The Fires and Housing (SFChron)
- Another Collision at the Panhandle (Hoodline)
- Future of Haight McDonald’s Site (Hoodline)
- Bridge Toll Increase to Appear on Ballot (SFChron)
- Ideas Needed for Development of SF Piers (BizTimes)
- Beggers on BART (CBSLocal)
- More Details on Lafayette BART Stabbing (SFGate)
- Timing of Caltrain Electrification Pushed Back (Socketsite)
- Development Viability and Teams Leaving Oakland Coliseum (SFChron)
- West Oakland’s ‘Bikes for Life’ (Hoodline)
- Commentary/Letter: Build Housing? Build Infrastructure (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA