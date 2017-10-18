Today’s Headlines
- Repercussions of Van Ness Bus Project Delays (SFExaminer, SFBay)
- Adjustments to Sidewalk Robot Ban Ordinance (SFGate, SFBay)
- Delays on Decision over Millbrae BART Development (DailyJournal)
- More on BART Noise (Curbed)
- BART Delays on Fremont Line (Kron4)
- Caltrain Breaks Ground on New South SF Station (BizTimes)
- Uber/Lyft Increase VMT (Curbed)
- Jitney Regulations Approved (SFExaminer)
- Automobile Association Preps for Driverless Cars (SFGate)
- Ride Service for Seniors (EastBayTimes)
- Fires to Make Housing Crisis Worse (MarinIJ)
- Air Quality Slow to Improve (Kron4)
