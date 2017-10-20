Today’s Headlines
- More on Injured Bicycle Patrol Officer (SFExaminer, SFWeekly)
- Chariot Shut Down by Regulators (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Private Auto Trips Decline (SFExaminer)
- Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Caltrain (SFChron, Hoodline)
- Complications in Renaming Justin Herman Plaza (SFExaminer)
- Housing ‘Bubble’ Unlikely (MercNews)
- Plans for Another Mid-market Hotel (Socketsite)
- Another Big Box Store for SoMa (Hoodline)
- Golden Gate Park Light Show (Curbed)
- More on Google Expansion Plans in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- SMART Train Hits Cyclist (SFChron, MarinIJ)
