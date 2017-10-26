Today’s Headlines

Marin Suspect Charged with Hit & Run (MarinIJ)

Under Freeway Space for Parks (SFBay)

Golden Gate Playground Upgrades (Hoodline)

New Castro Art Installation (Hoodline)

BART Testing Trains in Santa Clara County (CBSLocal)

BART and Caltrans Property for Navigation Centers? (Hoodline)

New Office Deal Near BART (BizTimes)

More on Anti-Gentrification Legislation (Curbed)

Ballot Measure Could Repeal Costa-Hawkins (Curbed)

A Light Crime Day on Muni (SFExaminer)

Where Bay Area Rents are Rising Fastest (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: ‘I am Not a Monster’ Ads Mislead (SFWeekly)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA