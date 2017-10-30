This Week: Focus on the Future, SFBC Hoodies, Housing Bills
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/Today! The Focus on the Future conference provides a forum for Self-Help Counties and other transportation agencies, elected officials, and the private sector to share experiences, highlight upcoming projects, and interact in a relaxed environment. The conference continues to be the premier transportation conference in California with over 800 people in attendance. Monday/Today! (and Tuesday/Tomorrow) San Francisco Marriott Marquis, 780 Mission Street, S.F. Registration required.
- Monday/Today! SF Bicycle Coalition Merchandise Sale. The SFBC is selling off its stock of hoodies, t-shirts, etc. Money goes to support advocacy and to improve bicycling conditions in our city. Monday/today!, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market St., S.F.
- Tuesday Solving California’s Housing Shortage. In September, Governor Brown signed a package of 15 state bills intended to address the statewide housing shortage and affordability crisis. Come hear from some of the key elected officials involved in this important work and learn what still needs to happen in order to increase the affordability of housing across California. Co-presented by the San Francisco Housing Action Coalition. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Berkeley City Council Vote on Bike Boulevard Upgrade. Berkeley City Council will vote on improving safety along the California Street bicycle boulevard after two students were struck in recent months at the intersection with Dwight Way. Join bike advocates to speak out for improvements to this intersection. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m. 2134 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, Berkeley
- Wednesday Protecting Nonprofits and Small Businesses From Displacement. Rising rents and high demand aren’t just affecting Bay Area residents, they’re also having an impact on nonprofits and minority-owned, mom-and-pop businesses. Join SPUR for a conversation about what’s being done about it. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 25 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Embarcadero People Protected Bike Lane Protest. Join hands and make a statement on the Embarcadero bike lane. Plans for a protected bike lane on the Embarcadero have been delayed for years. Meanwhile the bike lane is constantly used as a double parking & loading zone. Families & commuters who use this lane are forced into fast-moving car traffic. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 5–6:30 p.m. at the Ferry Building, S.F.
- Thursday Silicon Valley and the New Mobility. From pioneering shared vehicles and bikes (or mobility as a service) to advancing electric and autonomous vehicle technology, car companies in Silicon Valley are helping to transform mobility as we know it. Hear about the broad changes that are sweeping transportation, as well as the radical projects that Ford and BMW are now spearheading. Thursday, Nov. 2, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Friday San Francisco Bike Party. San Francisco Bike Party is a monthly celebration of biking for all riders of all of different ages, types, and skill levels to enjoy. Friday, Nov. 3, 8-10 p.m., starts at S. Van Ness and Market Street, S.F.
