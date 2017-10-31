Today’s Headlines
- Costs of Chasing Fare Evaders (SFChron)
- Fare Beater Crackdown Prompted by Riders (CBSLocal)
- Orinda BART Safest in the System (EastBayTimes)
- Explore Excelsior with Walk SF (SFExaminer)
- Goodwill Knocked Down for Hub Tower (Socketsite)
- More on ‘A’s Coliseum Site (Socketsite)
- Choices for Charging an Electric Car (EastBayTimes)
- Getting Butts off the Street (Hoodline)
- New San Rafael Transit Center Coming (MarinIJ)
- New Amtrak Locomotive Can hit 125 mph–but Not in California (SacBee)
- Commentary: NIMBYs Need to Stop Fighting Homeless (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA