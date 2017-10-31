Today’s Headlines

  • Costs of Chasing Fare Evaders (SFChron)
  • Fare Beater Crackdown Prompted by Riders (CBSLocal)
  • Orinda BART Safest in the System (EastBayTimes)
  • Explore Excelsior with Walk SF (SFExaminer)
  • Goodwill Knocked Down for Hub Tower (Socketsite)
  • More on ‘A’s Coliseum Site (Socketsite)
  • Choices for Charging an Electric Car (EastBayTimes)
  • Getting Butts off the Street (Hoodline)
  • New San Rafael Transit Center Coming (MarinIJ)
  • New Amtrak Locomotive Can hit 125 mph–but Not in California (SacBee)
  • Commentary: NIMBYs Need to Stop Fighting Homeless (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Jeffrey Baker

    Regarding Orinda BART, has the stabbing at Lafayette BART truly “rattled the community”? It was a robbery victim who pulled a knife and stabbed his assailants. I’m a lot more concerned about the robbers than their armed victims. I would think the possibility of getting stabbed would be a deterrent to brazen criminals.

    There are a lot of things BART police could do to improve safety and perceived safety on BART, like throwing people out of the station when they’re still on the train at the ends of the lines, and showing the door to insane people standing on the platform yelling at the moon, etc. I think they spend a lot of time, too much time, rousting drunks out of the station areas like MacArthur Plaza, when really that job belongs to local police.

  • But that would mean they would actually have to work. How many officers have you seen patrolling the downtown SF stations? In 17 years of living in SF, I’ve never seen any police presence, other than responding to an incident, in any of the Muni subway stations (except after 9/11 and during Giants games at the Embarcadero station where they stand around and chat).

  • Jeffrey Baker

    I haven’t ever personally observed BART police on a train or in a station. I have only ever seen them in parking lots outside the station, and in their trucks.

  • That pretty sums up why there are safety concerns on our transit systems.