Today’s Headlines

East Oakland BRT Stokes Displacement Fears (KALW)

Court Supports Berkeley BART Homeless Eviction (SFGate)

Demo of Goodwill = Gentrification? (SFGate)

Sloat Death Underscores Safety Failures (SFGate)

Powell Streetscape Improvements (SFExaminer, Hoodline)

More on Pier 70 Redevelopment (Hoodline)

More on Gas Tax Taking Effect (SFExaminer)

Richmond/SF Ferry Service to Start in September (SFChron)

Alameda to Discuss Congestion Plans (EastBayTimes)

SMART Looks to Lengthen Trains (MarinIJ)

How SF Might Have Been like Paris (SFChron)

De Young Museum Responds to Car Ban Proposals (SFExaminer)

