Today’s Headlines

  • 17th Street Bikeway Set for a Vote (SFBay)
  • More on 8th Ave Neighborhood Way (Hoodline)
  • City Seeking More Input on Making Civic Center Inviting (Hoodline)
  • Presidio ‘Tunnel Tops’ Parkland (SFChron)
  • Number of Traffic Tickets Down, ‘Despite Focus on the Five’ (SFExaminer)
  • Wealth by BART Station (SFGate)
  • SMART to Solano County? (MarinIJ)
  • Does Rent Control Drive up Rents? (Curbed)
  • Eviction Controls Kicking in (SFExaminer)
  • Can Republican Leverage the Gas Tax? (SFChron)
  • Gas Tax and Cost of Repairing Streets and Roads (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Use McLaren Park Funds for People (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Re: Civic Center
    Seriously, we are still be asked “what can we do to make Civic Center more inviting?” If city leaders haven’t yet figured this out in the past 3 decades then they are beyond incompetent and just plain stupid. It seems like San Francisco becomes wealthier and wealthier yet not one dime of all that money ever hits the streets of this supposed “world class city.”

  • jonobate

    What are the answers to this problem, if they are so obvious?

  • Jeffrey Baker

    Build residential mental health facilities. Put the mentally ill in them. Deluge Civic Center Plaza with concentrated bleach. Victory.