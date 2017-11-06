Today’s Headlines
- 17th Street Bikeway Set for a Vote (SFBay)
- More on 8th Ave Neighborhood Way (Hoodline)
- City Seeking More Input on Making Civic Center Inviting (Hoodline)
- Presidio ‘Tunnel Tops’ Parkland (SFChron)
- Number of Traffic Tickets Down, ‘Despite Focus on the Five’ (SFExaminer)
- Wealth by BART Station (SFGate)
- SMART to Solano County? (MarinIJ)
- Does Rent Control Drive up Rents? (Curbed)
- Eviction Controls Kicking in (SFExaminer)
- Can Republican Leverage the Gas Tax? (SFChron)
- Gas Tax and Cost of Repairing Streets and Roads (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Use McLaren Park Funds for People (SFExaminer)
