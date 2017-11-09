Today’s Headlines

Mayor Lee Directs SFMTA to Create ‘Rapid Response Teams’ (SFExaminer)

Vallejo Ferry Breakdown Strands Passengers for Five Hours (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

Old Harvey Milk Plaza Designer Responds (Curbed)

New 25th Ave. Crosswalks (Hoodline)

Rainbow Honor Walk (Hoodline)

More on Uber/Lyft, Curb Space, and Bike Lanes (Curbed)

BART’s Evicted Homeless Camp (EastBayTimes)

Dublin Boulevard Bike Bridge Plan (EastBayTimes)

Dockless Bike Share Included in Next Expansion (EastBayTimes)

Oakland Voters Like Downtown Ballpark Proposal (SFChron)

San Rafael Studies Downtown’s Future (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Gas Tax is Key to Better Transportation (BizTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off Today/Thursday, Nov. 9. Headlines will be updated and syndicated posts will continue from Streetsblog USA and Streetsblog California. Tomorrow/Friday, Nov. 10, Streetsblog will be off in observance of Veteran’s Day.