Today’s Headlines

  • Mayor Lee Directs SFMTA to Create ‘Rapid Response Teams’ (SFExaminer)
  • Vallejo Ferry Breakdown Strands Passengers for Five Hours (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
  • Old Harvey Milk Plaza Designer Responds (Curbed)
  • New 25th Ave. Crosswalks (Hoodline)
  • Rainbow Honor Walk (Hoodline)
  • More on Uber/Lyft, Curb Space, and Bike Lanes (Curbed)
  • BART’s Evicted Homeless Camp (EastBayTimes)
  • Dublin Boulevard Bike Bridge Plan (EastBayTimes)
  • Dockless Bike Share Included in Next Expansion (EastBayTimes)
  • Oakland Voters Like Downtown Ballpark Proposal (SFChron)
  • San Rafael Studies Downtown’s Future (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Gas Tax is Key to Better Transportation (BizTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off Today/Thursday, Nov. 9. Headlines will be updated and syndicated posts will continue from Streetsblog USA and Streetsblog California. Tomorrow/Friday, Nov. 10, Streetsblog will be off in observance of Veteran’s Day.