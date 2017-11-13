Today’s Headlines
- Did Private Security Company Cheat SFMTA? (SFExaminer)
- Comments on Harvey Milk Plaza Re-Design (Hoodline)
- Salesforce Tower and a Changing San Francisco (SFChron)
- Public Input Sought on Old Mint (Hoodline)
- New Oakland Ballpark Would Depend More on Transit and Walking (SFChron)
- BART Fare Evasion Suspect Batters Officer (SFGate)
- BART Rider Arrested for Threatening Other Passengers (EastBayTimes)
- Fares for BART Extension (EastBayTimes)
- New Guide Dogs Ride Muni (SFBay)
- Courts Will Decide Title–and Chances of Repeal–of the Gas Tax (SFChron)
- Commentary: Reckless Motorists Endanger Cyclists on Mount Diablo (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Design a More Inclusive City (NYTimes)
