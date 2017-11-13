Today’s Headlines

  • Did Private Security Company Cheat SFMTA? (SFExaminer)
  • Comments on Harvey Milk Plaza Re-Design (Hoodline)
  • Salesforce Tower and a Changing San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Public Input Sought on Old Mint (Hoodline)
  • New Oakland Ballpark Would Depend More on Transit and Walking (SFChron)
  • BART Fare Evasion Suspect Batters Officer (SFGate)
  • BART Rider Arrested for Threatening Other Passengers (EastBayTimes)
  • Fares for BART Extension (EastBayTimes)
  • New Guide Dogs Ride Muni (SFBay)
  • Courts Will Decide Title–and Chances of Repeal–of the Gas Tax (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Reckless Motorists Endanger Cyclists on Mount Diablo (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Design a More Inclusive City (NYTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA