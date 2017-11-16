Today’s Headlines

  • Can Users Help Uber and Lyft be Safer? (SFWeekly)
  • More on Valencia Study (Curbed)
  • Polls Show Voters Prefer Lake Merritt Adjacent Stadium (Hoodline)
  • More on BART Assault (SFBay)
  • Do Lawns Make Sense in California’s Urban Environments? (Curbed)
  • Does ‘Foreign Cinema’ Expansion Mean More Mission Gentrification? (SFExaminer)
  • Transit Agency to Offer On Demand Service (EastBayTimes)
  • Fire Victims Get SMART Passes (MarinIJ)
  • Belmont City Plan (DailyJournal)
  • Tallest Buildings on West Coast (SFGate)
  • Last Bit of Old Bay Bridge Demolished (KQED)
  • Commentary: Repealing Gas Tax Bad Idea, but be Honest About Definitions (EastBayTimes)

