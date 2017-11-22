Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Bans Marijuana Ads (SFExaminer, SFBay)
  • More on ‘Rapid Response’ Vision Zero Teams (NextCity)
  • More on SF’s Most Dangerous Intersections (SFGate)
  • BART Will Run Sunday Schedule Tomorrow (SFExaminer)
  • BART’s San Jose Tunnel (CBSBayArea)
  • SamTrans and the Half-Cent Sales Tax (DailyJournal)
  • SF’s Housing Pipeline (Socketsite)
  • City Cracking Down on Affordable Housing Cheaters (CBSLocal)
  • Inside the Salesforce Tower (BizTimes)
  • Uber Customer Data Hacked (KQED, SFWeekly)
  • San Rafael Transit Center Street Improvements (MarinIJ)
  • Here Comes the Thanksgiving Travel Crush (MarinIJ)

