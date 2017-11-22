Today’s Headlines
- Muni Bans Marijuana Ads (SFExaminer, SFBay)
- More on ‘Rapid Response’ Vision Zero Teams (NextCity)
- More on SF’s Most Dangerous Intersections (SFGate)
- BART Will Run Sunday Schedule Tomorrow (SFExaminer)
- BART’s San Jose Tunnel (CBSBayArea)
- SamTrans and the Half-Cent Sales Tax (DailyJournal)
- SF’s Housing Pipeline (Socketsite)
- City Cracking Down on Affordable Housing Cheaters (CBSLocal)
- Inside the Salesforce Tower (BizTimes)
- Uber Customer Data Hacked (KQED, SFWeekly)
- San Rafael Transit Center Street Improvements (MarinIJ)
- Here Comes the Thanksgiving Travel Crush (MarinIJ)
