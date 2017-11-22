Today’s Headlines

Muni Bans Marijuana Ads (SFExaminer, SFBay)

More on ‘Rapid Response’ Vision Zero Teams (NextCity)

More on SF’s Most Dangerous Intersections (SFGate)

BART Will Run Sunday Schedule Tomorrow (SFExaminer)

BART’s San Jose Tunnel (CBSBayArea)

SamTrans and the Half-Cent Sales Tax (DailyJournal)

SF’s Housing Pipeline (Socketsite)

City Cracking Down on Affordable Housing Cheaters (CBSLocal)

Inside the Salesforce Tower (BizTimes)

Uber Customer Data Hacked (KQED, SFWeekly)

San Rafael Transit Center Street Improvements (MarinIJ)

Here Comes the Thanksgiving Travel Crush (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA