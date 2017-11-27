Please Consider a Donation to Streetsblog SF

GivingTuesday

donate

The Bay Area is replete with tightly knit, walkable, bikeable neighborhoods. But we stroll like nervous cats, always on the alert for a speeding car that can kill or severely injure us whenever we step off the curb, as advocates remind us every year during the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

We know how to solve this problem. For the price of an airline ticket, anyone can go to the Netherlands and experience safe streets first hand. Vision Zero isn’t an ethereal goal–it’s already a reality in many other nations. We must have protected bike lanes and intersections, bike boulevards, better sidewalks, inviting green spaces, and fast, reliable transit. That doesn’t mean banning cars, but we have to keep people safe.

Supporting those goals is what Streetsblog is all about.

But we depend on reader contributions to function. I wish there were an equivalent to big oil or big auto or some other trillion dollar industry to back safe-streets advocacy. But there just isn’t. That’s why we depend on so many dedicated people who recognize that our streets need to change. About a quarter of Streetsblog SF’s budget comes from donations no larger than $1,000. The majority comes between Giving Tuesday and New Year’s, which is why we’re starting our holiday fund drive now. So please give what you can to help. It makes all the difference in the world.

If you’ve given before, I hope you’ll continue to support this important work. And if you haven’t, now is a great time to start.

And please join us on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 7-9 p.m., at Dalva, near the 16th and Mission BART station, for the annual Streetsblog holiday party.

Sincerely,
Roger Rudick
Edtior, Streetsblog San Francisco

donate

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Happy Holidays! We’ll See You Here Again in 2010

By Bryan Goebel |
Flickr photo by Troy Holden. The Streetsblog San Francisco crew is taking Christmas and New Year’s off, and we’ll be back in 2010 ready and charged to provide some hard-hitting livable streets coverage. We’ll also be celebrating our one-year anniversary. That’s right, Streetsblog is about to turn a year old. Can you believe it?  To […]

Support Streetsblog San Francisco This #GivingTuesday

By Damien Newton |
By now you’ve gotten at least a dozen emails about #GivingTuesday asking you to donate to an important and worthy non-profit. Today, throughout California staff are working on stories and podcasts to cover and explain issues both locally and statewide. In Los Angeles, Joe is doing a deep-dive on a new report on car parking […]
survey-2316468_960_720

Take Our Survey and Tell Us What You Think

By Damien Newton and Roger Rudick |
Are you a regular Streetsblog reader? Streetsblog is trying to better concentrate its coverage based on where it can be effective and informative in its mission to support the safe and livable streets movement in the Bay Area. But with limited resources, decisions have to be made about which stories to cover and where to […]