This Week: Bike Civics, Excelsior Walk and Roll to School, SF Transit Riders Holiday Party

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Monday/tonight! Bike Civics: Make Yourself Heard. Bike Civics is a new series of advocacy workshops taught by Bike East Bay staff. You’ll learn how your local government works and what actions you can take to improve streets for bicycling in your neighborhood. First class is Monday/tonight!, Nov. 27, 6-8 p.m., 466 Water St, Bike East Bay Headquarters, Oakland. Register here.
  • Tuesday Excelsior Walk and Roll to School. SF Safe Routes to School welcomes all students and families to the community starting point for walkers and rollers to school. See friends and neighbors at Excelsior Playground and enjoy a healthy start to your day. Participating Safe Routes schools are SF Community School, Cleveland Elementary, and Monroe Elementary. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 8-9:15 a.m., Excelsior Playground, 579 Madrid St., S.F.
  • Tuesday SF Transit Riders Fundraising Party. Join the San Francisco Transit Riders for their first ever holiday party and fundraiser. Each of the last three years they’ve met their goals, expanded their reach, and grown by leaps and bounds. Get your ticket today to celebrate the 2017 Volunteer Awards and hear plans for Riders in Motion in 2018, all while enjoying bay views and tasty nibbles. Tickets start at $25 for current SF Transit Riders members, $50 for one-year membership and entry. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 5:30-9 p.m., Mariposa Hunters Point Yacht Club, 405 Terry A Francois Boulevard, S.F.
  • Tuesday SPUR City Trivia Night. Six themed rounds of questions relating to cities, architecture, urban planning, and policy make this event the ultimate showcase of urbanist talent and planning geekery. Bring your own team of six or join up with other urbanists at the event to compete for the crown and prizes. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Thursday Placemakers: Emperors, Kings, Entrepreneurs. What do Alexander the Great, Cardinal Richelieu and Napoleon III have in common? Besides wielding immense political power and ensuring their own legacies in history, all three played key roles in real estate development. The new book Placemakers: Emperors, Kings, Entrepreneurs examines the contributions of these leaders, and other unlikely candidates, to the shaping of cities. Join a discussion about the motives and visions behind the rich history of real estate development. Thursday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Thursday Second Street Improvement Project Open House. San Francisco Public Works, SFMTA, and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission will soon begin construction on the Second Street Improvement Project. Join an open house to meet the project team and learn more about the planned improvements and construction activity coming soon to Second Street. Thursday, Nov. 30, 6-8 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Friday Women Bike SF December Coffee Club. The SF Bicycle Coalition’s monthly coffee club is a place to meet, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. If you’re new to riding, or interested but haven’t gotten rolling yet, this is an opportunity to find riding buddies and answer some of your questions about biking in SF. Friday, Dec. 1, 8-9 a.m., Mercury Cafe, 201 Octavia St., S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line

