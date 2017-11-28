Today’s Headlines

Bicyclist Allegedly Assaults Bus Driver (SFExaminer, SFBay, SFWeekly)

Streets ID’d for Uber/Lyft Loading Zone Pilot (SFExaminer)

Hairball Bike Lane Upgrades Challenged (SFBay)

More on Cleaning 16th and Mission BART (Curbed)

100 Percent Affordable Housing Measure and More (SFChron)

Students and Faculty Oppose Stadium at Laney College (SFChron)

Financial Implications of Uber Hack (EastBayTimes)

Motorists Arrested Over September Fatal Bicyclist Collision (SFBay)

Motorist Convicted of Manslaughter in Crash near La Honda (Almanac)

‘Lucky Penny’ Development Revisions (Hoodline)

Plans for Mill Valley Workforce Housing (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Government Should Build Housing (MarinIJ)

