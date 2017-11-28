Today’s Headlines

  • Bicyclist Allegedly Assaults Bus Driver (SFExaminer, SFBay, SFWeekly)
  • Streets ID’d for Uber/Lyft Loading Zone Pilot (SFExaminer)
  • Hairball Bike Lane Upgrades Challenged (SFBay)
  • More on Cleaning 16th and Mission BART (Curbed)
  • 100 Percent Affordable Housing Measure and More (SFChron)
  • Students and Faculty Oppose Stadium at Laney College (SFChron)
  • Financial Implications of Uber Hack (EastBayTimes)
  • Motorists Arrested Over September Fatal Bicyclist Collision (SFBay)
  • Motorist Convicted of Manslaughter in Crash near La Honda (Almanac)
  • ‘Lucky Penny’ Development Revisions (Hoodline)
  • Plans for Mill Valley Workforce Housing (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Government Should Build Housing (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA