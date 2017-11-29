Today’s Headlines
- City Cash Coming to Chinatown Over Subway Delays (SFExaminer)
- SFMTA Mulls Battery Electric or Hybrid Buses (SFBay)
- SFMTA Rider Satisfaction Survey (SFBay)
- Another Motorist in Sunset Tunnel (SFGate, Hoodline)
- Buses Diverted by Water Main Break (SFExaminer)
- City Preps Uber/Lyft Loading Zones (Curbed)
- Proposed 35-Story Mid-Market Tower (Socketsite)
- Some Signs Housing Market is Softening (Curbed)… or not (Socketsite)
- BART Eyes Concord Spot for Affordable Housing (EastBayTimes)
- Any Chance for Housing at Cupertino Mall Site? (Curbed)
- Mother and Infant Hit in San Pablo Crosswalk ‘Accident’ (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Driverless Cars? I’ll take the Bus (SFChron)
