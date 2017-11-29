Today’s Headlines

City Cash Coming to Chinatown Over Subway Delays (SFExaminer)

SFMTA Mulls Battery Electric or Hybrid Buses (SFBay)

SFMTA Rider Satisfaction Survey (SFBay)

Another Motorist in Sunset Tunnel (SFGate, Hoodline)

Buses Diverted by Water Main Break (SFExaminer)

City Preps Uber/Lyft Loading Zones (Curbed)

Proposed 35-Story Mid-Market Tower (Socketsite)

Some Signs Housing Market is Softening (Curbed)… or not (Socketsite)

BART Eyes Concord Spot for Affordable Housing (EastBayTimes)

Any Chance for Housing at Cupertino Mall Site? (Curbed)

Mother and Infant Hit in San Pablo Crosswalk ‘Accident’ (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Driverless Cars? I’ll take the Bus (SFChron)

