Today’s Headlines

Update on Taraval Boarding Islands (SFExaminer)

More on SF’s Variable Price Parking Meters (Wired)

Plan to Ban Cars on Market Street Moves Forward (SFExaminer)

SF Smart City Pilots (IOT)

Planning Commission Pursues More Consistent Guidelines (Socketsite)

Oakland Auto Row Development Moves Forward (Socketsite)

Growth in the Excelsior (SFChron)

Excelsior Development Grants (Hoodline)

SF Rents Up Again (Curbed)

Customer Pushes BART Train Operator (SFGate)

Cell Phone Robbery on BART (EastBayTimes)

Presidio Terrace Gets Private Street Back–and Low Tax Rate (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA