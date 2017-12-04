Today’s Headlines
- Update on Taraval Boarding Islands (SFExaminer)
- More on SF’s Variable Price Parking Meters (Wired)
- Plan to Ban Cars on Market Street Moves Forward (SFExaminer)
- SF Smart City Pilots (IOT)
- Planning Commission Pursues More Consistent Guidelines (Socketsite)
- Oakland Auto Row Development Moves Forward (Socketsite)
- Growth in the Excelsior (SFChron)
- Excelsior Development Grants (Hoodline)
- SF Rents Up Again (Curbed)
- Customer Pushes BART Train Operator (SFGate)
- Cell Phone Robbery on BART (EastBayTimes)
- Presidio Terrace Gets Private Street Back–and Low Tax Rate (SFChron)
