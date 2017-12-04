Today’s Headlines

  • Update on Taraval Boarding Islands (SFExaminer)
  • More on SF’s Variable Price Parking Meters (Wired)
  • Plan to Ban Cars on Market Street Moves Forward (SFExaminer)
  • SF Smart City Pilots (IOT)
  • Planning Commission Pursues More Consistent Guidelines (Socketsite)
  • Oakland Auto Row Development Moves Forward (Socketsite)
  • Growth in the Excelsior (SFChron)
  • Excelsior Development Grants (Hoodline)
  • SF Rents Up Again (Curbed)
  • Customer Pushes BART Train Operator (SFGate)
  • Cell Phone Robbery on BART (EastBayTimes)
  • Presidio Terrace Gets Private Street Back–and Low Tax Rate (SFChron)

