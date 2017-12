Today’s Headlines

Transit Tax for June Ballot? (SFExaminer)

New Muni Arrival Signs (SFGate)

Get Ready for BART Fare Increase (SFGate)

Merchants Wary of Market Street Car Ban (BizTimes)

More on Demand-Based Parking (Hoodline)

Sausalito Ferry Landing Closures (MarinIJ)

Marin Officials Want Gas Tax Funds for Transportation (MarinIJ)

Tech and Marin’s Transportation Future (MarinIJ)

Pedestrian Killed in East Oakland (SFBay)

SF Hood of the Year (Curbed)

Now Stockton’s Housing is too Expensive? (SFGate)

Commentary: Public Input Key to San Rafael Transit Center (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA