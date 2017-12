Today’s Headlines

More on Proposal to Split SFMTA (Hoodline)

BART to go 90 Percent Renewable Energy (SFExaminer)

SMART Train Seaks FEMA Funds for Storm Damage (MarinIJ)

Pedestrian Killed Near Posey Tube in Oakland (SFChron)

Pedestrian Seriously Injured on Ocean Ave (Hoodline)

Will Robot Cars and Trucks Kill Jobs? (SFChron)

Car Share Condos (MansionGlobal)

Balboa Reservoir Tour (Hoodline)

Hottest Hoods for 2018 (Curbed)

Rents Down Slightly in Berkeley and Oakland (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: A’s Should Stay at Coliseum (EastBayTimes)

