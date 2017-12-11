This Week: Streetsblog Party, Urban Cycling, Community Bike Repair

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Monday/tonight! Urban Cycling 101 Classroom Workshop – Alameda. This fun workshop is taught by one of Bike East Bay’s instructors certified by the League of American Bicyclists, made possible with funding from the City of Alameda. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes at this two-hour, indoor workshop–no bike required. Monday/tonight! Dec. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1550 Oak Street, Alameda Main Library, Community Room, Alameda.
  • Tuesday Private Transit Vehicle Route Duplication Public Meeting. SFMTA will hold a meeting to discuss the criteria that will be used to determine whether a Private Transit Vehicle (PTV/aka, Chariot/Jitney) route duplicates Muni service. In October, the SFMTA Board voted to adopt a program that requires that any new PTV routes complement rather than compete with existing Muni service. SFMTA would like to hear from you about how to measure route duplication. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 6-7:30 p.m., 2nd Floor Atrium, SFMTA, 1 South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
  • Wednesday Community Bike Repair Night. Want an opportunity to practice working on bikes? Are you an experienced mechanic who wants to donate your skills to help make sure all San Franciscans have affordable transportation? Come out and get greasy at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s Monthly Community Repair Night. They’ll be fixing up bikes to get them ready to give away at future Community Bike Builds. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Bayview Warehouse, S.F.
  • Wednesday 69th Avenue Safety Improvement Project. Come out to support safety and access improvements for this important bike boulevard connection to the Coliseum BART station. View a presentation on the project here. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 6-7 p.m., Lion Creek Crossings, Community Room, 6865 Leona Creek Dr., Suite 102, Oakland.
  • Thursday Holiday Merchandise Sale and Social. Warm up with a cup of apple cider and chat with other SFBC members while finishing your holiday shopping in bicycle-friendly ways. They’ll even have gift wrapping and a special holiday card for you to use, so your gift will be ready for giving. Thursday, Dec. 14, 5-7 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
  • Thursday Streetsblog Holiday Party. Join Streetsblog San Francisco for a Holiday Party, upstairs, at the rear of the Dalva bar, aka “The Hideout.” Come meet your favorite Streetsbloggers and relax with friends you didn’t even know you had. The event is free and open to the public. Also, this is our end-of-the-year pledge drive, so you can make a donation at the event, or donate anytime online. Thursday, Dec. 14, 7-9 p.m., Dalva, 3121 16th St (near 16th and Mission BART) S.F.
  • Saturday  Test a Family Bike at West Portal. Front seat, back seat, tag-along or family bike? A family bike is a great option to take smaller children to school, before you bike to work, and for errands or any bike trip where your child is not ready to ride on their own. You can even load your child’s bike along with your young passenger and head for a playground or car-free path. Test ride a family bike and see what works for your family. Children are welcome to try the new ride with you. Saturday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., West Portal Elementary School, 5 Lenox Way, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line

