  • More on Ed Lee’s Legacy (Wired, Curbed)
  • Next Steps in the Mayoral Succession (SFChron, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)
  • London Breed Inherits Homeless Problems (SFChron)
  • SF Supes Fast Track Homeless Shelters (SFGate)
  • Homeless Sheds in Oakland (Hoodline)
  • Transbay to see first Bus on Dec. 26 (SFChron)
  • SFCTA Approves Continued funding for ‘Safe Routes to School’ (Hoodline)
  • More on Supes Measure to Split SFMTA (SFExaminer)
  • New Vision for Hunter’s Point Shipyard (SFGate)
  • Renewal of Marin Transportation Sales Tax (MarinIJ)
  • Carrying an X-Mas Tree on a Bike (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Sierra Club Prioritizes East Bay Parks (SFExaminer)

Join us tonight from 7-9 p.m., at Dalva, near the 16th and Mission BART station, for the annual Streetsblog holiday party.