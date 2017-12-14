Today’s Headlines

More on Ed Lee’s Legacy (Wired, Curbed)

Next Steps in the Mayoral Succession (SFChron, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)

London Breed Inherits Homeless Problems (SFChron)

SF Supes Fast Track Homeless Shelters (SFGate)

Homeless Sheds in Oakland (Hoodline)

Transbay to see first Bus on Dec. 26 (SFChron)

SFCTA Approves Continued funding for ‘Safe Routes to School’ (Hoodline)

More on Supes Measure to Split SFMTA (SFExaminer)

New Vision for Hunter’s Point Shipyard (SFGate)

Renewal of Marin Transportation Sales Tax (MarinIJ)

Carrying an X-Mas Tree on a Bike (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Sierra Club Prioritizes East Bay Parks (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Join us tonight from 7-9 p.m., at Dalva, near the 16th and Mission BART station, for the annual Streetsblog holiday party.