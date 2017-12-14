Today’s Headlines
- More on Ed Lee’s Legacy (Wired, Curbed)
- Next Steps in the Mayoral Succession (SFChron, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)
- London Breed Inherits Homeless Problems (SFChron)
- SF Supes Fast Track Homeless Shelters (SFGate)
- Homeless Sheds in Oakland (Hoodline)
- Transbay to see first Bus on Dec. 26 (SFChron)
- SFCTA Approves Continued funding for ‘Safe Routes to School’ (Hoodline)
- More on Supes Measure to Split SFMTA (SFExaminer)
- New Vision for Hunter’s Point Shipyard (SFGate)
- Renewal of Marin Transportation Sales Tax (MarinIJ)
- Carrying an X-Mas Tree on a Bike (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Sierra Club Prioritizes East Bay Parks (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Join us tonight from 7-9 p.m., at Dalva, near the 16th and Mission BART station, for the annual Streetsblog holiday party.