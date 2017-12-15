Today’s Headlines
- Mourners to Pay Respects to Mayor Lee (CBSLocal)
- SF Economic Growth still Outpacing Housing (SFExaminer)
- Hyde Street Demo Plan Rejected (Hoodline)
- Homeownership by Race (Curbed)
- Plans for Presidio Heights Development (Socketsite)
- Bay Area Home Sales Hold Despite Sonoma and Napa Fires (Socketsite)
- Oakland Gets Snubbed (SFGate)
- ‘Restore Oakland’ Breaks Ground in Fruitvale (EastBayTimes)
- Online Poll: What to Call Jusin Herman Plaza? (SFChron)
- District 11 Gets Lowest Marks for Parks (Hoodline)
- Mountain View Approves 10,000 Housing Units (SFGate)
- South Bay Shuttle Program OK’d (MercNews)
