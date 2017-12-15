Today’s Headlines

  • Mourners to Pay Respects to Mayor Lee (CBSLocal)
  • SF Economic Growth still Outpacing Housing (SFExaminer)
  • Hyde Street Demo Plan Rejected (Hoodline)
  • Homeownership by Race (Curbed)
  • Plans for Presidio Heights Development (Socketsite)
  • Bay Area Home Sales Hold Despite Sonoma and Napa Fires (Socketsite)
  • Oakland Gets Snubbed (SFGate)
  • ‘Restore Oakland’ Breaks Ground in Fruitvale (EastBayTimes)
  • Online Poll: What to Call Jusin Herman Plaza? (SFChron)
  • District 11 Gets Lowest Marks for Parks (Hoodline)
  • Mountain View Approves 10,000 Housing Units (SFGate)
  • South Bay Shuttle Program OK’d (MercNews)

