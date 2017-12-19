Today’s Headlines

  • Transportation Trends of the Bay Area (BisNow)
  • Transit Fantasy Maps (EastBayTimes)
  • Richmond Transit Village (EastBayTimes)
  • More than Half of all SF Renters Need Roommates (Curbed)
  • Praise for Housing Complex at 6th and Howard (SFChron)
  • Tech Space Rental Market ‘on Fire’ (SFChron)
  • Plans for New Lake Merritt Development (Socketsite)
  • Best Buildings of 2017 (Curbed)
  • Waterfront Park Coming to East Bay Bridge Landing (Hoodline)
  • Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Berkeley Hit and Run (SFChron)
  • Better Lighting for Marin City-Sausalito Underpass (MarinIJ)

