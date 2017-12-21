Today’s Headlines

Support for Raising Bridge Tolls (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

More on Washington Amtrak Crash and Bay Area Trains (EastBayTimes)

More on SFCTA Transit Tax Poll (BizTimes)

Paying for a New Bay Crossing (KQED)

Tax Bill Could Hurt SF Home Owners/Buyers (Curbed)

Plans for Building High on Geary (Socketsite)

More on New SF Trash Cans (Hoodline)

EU to Regulate Uber as a Taxi Company (KQED)

Children on Bikes Hit by Cars in Two Palo Alto Incidents (Almanac)

Views from the Transbay Bus (SFChron)

Cities Bay Area Residents can Relocate to (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA