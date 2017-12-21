Today’s Headlines
- Support for Raising Bridge Tolls (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- More on Washington Amtrak Crash and Bay Area Trains (EastBayTimes)
- More on SFCTA Transit Tax Poll (BizTimes)
- Paying for a New Bay Crossing (KQED)
- Tax Bill Could Hurt SF Home Owners/Buyers (Curbed)
- Plans for Building High on Geary (Socketsite)
- More on New SF Trash Cans (Hoodline)
- EU to Regulate Uber as a Taxi Company (KQED)
- Children on Bikes Hit by Cars in Two Palo Alto Incidents (Almanac)
- Views from the Transbay Bus (SFChron)
- Cities Bay Area Residents can Relocate to (SFGate)
