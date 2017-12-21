Today’s Headlines

  • Support for Raising Bridge Tolls (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • More on Washington Amtrak Crash and Bay Area Trains (EastBayTimes)
  • More on SFCTA Transit Tax Poll (BizTimes)
  • Paying for a New Bay Crossing (KQED)
  • Tax Bill Could Hurt SF Home Owners/Buyers (Curbed)
  • Plans for Building High on Geary (Socketsite)
  • More on New SF Trash Cans (Hoodline)
  • EU to Regulate Uber as a Taxi Company (KQED)
  • Children on Bikes Hit by Cars in Two Palo Alto Incidents (Almanac)
  • Views from the Transbay Bus (SFChron)
  • Cities Bay Area Residents can Relocate to (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA