Today’s Headlines

  • Seven Injured in Richmond District Crash (SFExaminer, SFBay, Fox2)
  • Truck v. Muni Train Crash (SFExaminer)
  • Trial of Driver who Struck and Killed Thu Phan (SFExaminer)
  • Proof of Payment Required Inside BART (SFBay)
  • New BART Cars to Redo Safety Tests (EastBayTimes)
  • Panel to Work on BART/ACE Link (EastBayTimes)
  • Man Jailed on Suspicion of Battering BART Passenger (SFGate)
  • New Laws and Transportation Funds (SFExaminer, KQED)
  • Fight Over Haight McDonald’s Affordable Housing Height (SFExaminer)
  • Lefty O’Doul Bridge Update (SFChron)
  • Salesforce and San Francisco’s Changing Skyline (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Don’t Eliminate Safeway Stop on L-Taraval (SFExaminer)

