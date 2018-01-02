Today’s Headlines
- Seven Injured in Richmond District Crash (SFExaminer, SFBay, Fox2)
- Truck v. Muni Train Crash (SFExaminer)
- Trial of Driver who Struck and Killed Thu Phan (SFExaminer)
- Proof of Payment Required Inside BART (SFBay)
- New BART Cars to Redo Safety Tests (EastBayTimes)
- Panel to Work on BART/ACE Link (EastBayTimes)
- Man Jailed on Suspicion of Battering BART Passenger (SFGate)
- New Laws and Transportation Funds (SFExaminer, KQED)
- Fight Over Haight McDonald’s Affordable Housing Height (SFExaminer)
- Lefty O’Doul Bridge Update (SFChron)
- Salesforce and San Francisco’s Changing Skyline (SFChron)
- Commentary: Don’t Eliminate Safeway Stop on L-Taraval (SFExaminer)
