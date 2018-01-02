Today’s Headlines

Seven Injured in Richmond District Crash (SFExaminer, SFBay, Fox2)

Truck v. Muni Train Crash (SFExaminer)

Trial of Driver who Struck and Killed Thu Phan (SFExaminer)

Proof of Payment Required Inside BART (SFBay)

New BART Cars to Redo Safety Tests (EastBayTimes)

Panel to Work on BART/ACE Link (EastBayTimes)

Man Jailed on Suspicion of Battering BART Passenger (SFGate)

New Laws and Transportation Funds (SFExaminer, KQED)

Fight Over Haight McDonald’s Affordable Housing Height (SFExaminer)

Lefty O’Doul Bridge Update (SFChron)

Salesforce and San Francisco’s Changing Skyline (SFChron)

Commentary: Don’t Eliminate Safeway Stop on L-Taraval (SFExaminer)

