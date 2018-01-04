Today’s Headlines

  • Jeffrey Baker

    SB-827 introduced yesterday by Wiener would upzone virtually all of SF, Oakland, and Berkeley to 85 feet and eliminate all parking requirements.

    https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=201720180SB827

  • mx

    “More on Scoot E-Bikes”

    I’m pretty excited for this. I have a lot of trips on moderately flat areas where I don’t need to carry a ton, and the Scoot scooters are overkill. This would be a perfect compromise.

    I see the Jump bikes all the time, but despite their website saying “Drop us a line for your personal access code,” they won’t allow people to use the system. Which is really the worst of all words: bikes parked on public sidewalks, but not available to the public at any cost.