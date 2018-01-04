Today’s Headlines
- BART Reports No Damage from Quake (EastBayTimes)
- SF Road Deaths Down in 2017 (SFGate)
- Taking Stock of 2017’s Road Deaths (SFWeekly)
- More on People Protected Bike Lanes (SFChron)
- Caltrain Shows Local Pressure Works (Harvard Political Review)
- Upper Haight Street Work Continues (Hoodline)
- Plans for New SoMA Development (Hoodline)
- SF Produces Record Number of New Homes (SFExaminer)
- More on Scoot E-Bikes (Hoodline)
- Special Cars to Sniff for Pollution (EastBayTimes)
- Bill Aims to Make All Cars Emissions Free by 2040 (SFGate)
- SFMTA Plaque for Tom Nolan (Bay Area Reporter)
