Today’s Headlines

More on Vision Zero Progress for 2017 (Curbed, Hoodline)

Transbay Park Ground-Breaking Delayed (Socketsite)

More on Upper Haight McDonald’s Housing Project (Hoodline)

Restrictions on Mission District Storefronts (SFExaminer)

Possible Plans for Piers 30 and 32 (SFExaminer)

Tearing Down Historic Houses (SFChron)

Cable Car Carpenters (SFExaminer)

No Pants BART Ride (SFGate)

Woman Hit by Motorist in Upper Haight (Hoodline)

Bicyclist Dies in Livermore (SFBay)

Zagster Bike Share in Pittsburg (EastBayTimes)

Autonomous Cars Could Bring Dystopia (YaleE360)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA