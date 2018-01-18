Today’s Headlines
- JUMP Bikes Launches (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Regulators Approve New BART Cars (SFGate)
- Tech Buses Shot (SFExaminer)
- Union President to Become SFMTA Manager (SFExaminer)
- Interview with Incoming Head of California HSR (NYTimes)
- Cell Phone Data Shows Most Dangerous Roads (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes, SFChron)
- Brisbane Wants to Minimize Housing (Curbed)
- No Charges in Danville Hit-and-Run of Three Cyclists (EastBayTimes)
- Trouble with eBART Parking Reservations (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: No to Density Near Transit in Marin (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: No Bikes on the San Rafael Bridge (MarinIJ)
