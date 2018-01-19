Today’s Headlines

Women’s March Street Closures and Transit Options (Curbed, KQED)

Bay Area Cities Out of Amazon Headquarters II Bid (SFChron)

More on New BART Train (SFExaminer, KQED)

Transit and Street Projects Coming Online Around the Country (Curbed)

Girl Falls Through Platform Gap at Petaluma Station (MarinIJ)

Pedestrian Crashes into Robot Car (Curbed)

Some Motorists Really Unhappy About Bridge Tolls (SFWeekly)

Jumbled Architecture of the Dogpatch (SFGate)

Mixed Use Development at Market and Duboce (Hoodline)

No Groceries for Hayes Valley (SFWeekly)

Fremont Underpass to Get ‘Better’ Sidewalk (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: And No Bikes on the San Rafael Bridge (EastBayTimes)

