Today’s Headlines
- Women’s March Street Closures and Transit Options (Curbed, KQED)
- Bay Area Cities Out of Amazon Headquarters II Bid (SFChron)
- More on New BART Train (SFExaminer, KQED)
- Transit and Street Projects Coming Online Around the Country (Curbed)
- Girl Falls Through Platform Gap at Petaluma Station (MarinIJ)
- Pedestrian Crashes into Robot Car (Curbed)
- Some Motorists Really Unhappy About Bridge Tolls (SFWeekly)
- Jumbled Architecture of the Dogpatch (SFGate)
- Mixed Use Development at Market and Duboce (Hoodline)
- No Groceries for Hayes Valley (SFWeekly)
- Fremont Underpass to Get ‘Better’ Sidewalk (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: And No Bikes on the San Rafael Bridge (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA