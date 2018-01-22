This Week: Pun-Off, Disruptive Tech, Elders in the City
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Urban Planning Pun-Off. Do you have to “curb” your enthusiasm for streets? Then come down to SPUR’s Bay Area Pun-Off: the Urban Planning Edition is an evening of groaningly good word play. “Train” your mind on transit to compete, or just listen and enjoy, but either way we promise this will add a little “je ne CEQA” to your evening. Co-presented with Bay Area Pun-Off. Monday/tonight! Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Disruptive Transportation and the Future of the City. Learn how the growth of Uber and Lyft are affecting our transportation networks, how autonomous vehicles and autonomous transit could affect travel in the future, and what partnerships and countermeasures cities and transit agencies should be considering today to create positive mobility outcomes tomorrow. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 12:30, SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose
- Wednesday The Eldership Dinner By 2030, one in five Alameda County residents will be older than 65, and by 2050 the county will have nearly 100,000 residents over the age of 85. This demographic growth represents a profound shift, and one that requires revisiting how we design our cities. Join SPUR for dinner and an open discussion about aging and infrastructure and what policies are needed to give older adults the opportunity to age in place. Co-presented by the Center for Elders’ Independence, East Bay’s Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland
- Wednesday Feminism and Bicycling. Join Women Bike SF for a panel discussion on feminism and biking. The discussion will be moderated by Katie Styer, host of the Oakland Bikes! radio program. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. After the event they will go to Odd Job, a casual bar close by, to continue the conversation. For more information, go to sfbike.org/women. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 6-8 p.m., SF Department of the Environment, 1455 Market St #1200, S.F.
- Wednesday Traffic Skills 101. Looking to get comfortable riding in San Francisco? Join the SFBC for a two-hour course covering biking in SF and the Bay Area. This is a perfect class for anyone who is intimidated by urban traffic. This comprehensive course uses the curriculum of the League of American Bicyclists and completion of this classroom session will allow you to take part in a future On-Road class. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Stonestown YMCA, 333 Eucalyptus Drive, S.F.
- Friday Hearst Ave and Bancroft Way Protected Bikeways Ribbon Cutting. Join Bike East Bay at a ribbon cutting ceremony for two new protected bikeways, located adjacent to UC Berkeley. The first is the Hearst Avenue Complete Streets Ribbon-Cutting at 10 a.m. at Hearst Avenue and Le Conte Avenue (near Tolman Hall). The second is the Bancroft Bikeway and Bus Lane Ribbon-Cutting at 11 a.m. at Spieker Plaza, (at Bancroft Way and Dana Street). Friday, Jan. 26, Berkeley.
- Saturday Rise and Shine Staircase Walk. Join Walk SF veteran walk leader Aaron Dence to start the New Year off with an inspired sunrise walk to scale some of the many hidden staircases of the Castro while winding your way up towards the summit of Twin Peaks as part of a heart-pumping three and a half mile route. Saturday, Jan. 27, 6 a.m.-10 a.m., Philz Coffee (in front of the shop, as it won’t be open yet), 549 Castro St, S.F., RSVP required.
