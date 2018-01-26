Today’s Headlines
- SFMTA Reverses: Will Keep Taraval Safeway Stop (SFExaminer)
- Muni Radio Upgrades (SFBay)
- BART Needs Better PA System, Easier Wayfinding (EastBayTimes)
- Banned from BART (SFWeekly)
- Overhauling BART’s Parking Policies (SFChron, SFExaminer, SFBay)
- More on SF Motorists Texting and Driving (Kron4)
- Why do Twice as Many Men Cycle as Women? (SFChron)
- Walnut Creek Bikeshare (EastBayTimes)
- More on Plans to Open Navigation Center Near Hairball (SFExaminer)
- Trumps Infrastructure Plan (SFChron)
- Commentary: NY and SF Must Divest from Oil (SFExaminer)
