  • SFMTA Reverses: Will Keep Taraval Safeway Stop (SFExaminer)
  • Muni Radio Upgrades (SFBay)
  • BART Needs Better PA System, Easier Wayfinding (EastBayTimes)
  • Banned from BART (SFWeekly)
  • Overhauling BART’s Parking Policies (SFChron, SFExaminer, SFBay)
  • More on SF Motorists Texting and Driving (Kron4)
  • Why do Twice as Many Men Cycle as Women? (SFChron)
  • Walnut Creek Bikeshare (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Plans to Open Navigation Center Near Hairball (SFExaminer)
  • Trumps Infrastructure Plan (SFChron)
  • Commentary: NY and SF Must Divest from Oil (SFExaminer)

  • Lex Luger

    Have you seen this? “Lawmakers move to lift Indiana’s ban on light rail to help win Amazon’s second headquarters”

    https://www.theindychannel.com/news/local-news/indianapolis/lawmaker-move-to-lift-indianas-ban-on-light-rail-to-help-win-amazons-second-headquarters

  • Re: Taraval stop removal
    Ugh. SFMTA needs to pull its head out of its butt. Just move the inbound stop on the other side of 19th Ave between 18th and 19th. Problem solved. Include signal priority so that when the train is about to leave 22nd/Taraval it can trip the light so that it can cross 19th Ave without stopping. Wow. Amazing how simple, decades old technology can work.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    Weird, I thought they only banned abortion and gay marriage. A light rail ban, and the fact that both Mike Pence and Dan Quayle are from the state, should take any Indiana city out of the running.

  • Drew Levitt

    I was disappointed that the Chron piece on women and cycling didn’t refer to any of the research that has been conducted on exactly that question (why is utility cycling more prevalent among men than women) by superb scholars including Susan Handy (UC Davis) and Jennifer Dill (Portland State University). Disappointed, perhaps, but not surprised.

  • When I was in Indiana 1.5 years ago I noticed what looked like PENCE signs in a lot of front yards which was a little weird since he wasn’t the top of the ticket–turns out they were PENCE signs: “Please get this guy out of here already. Even if it’s upwards it’s out.”

  • p_chazz

    Enlighten us…what brilliant observations did they make? I took a cursory look at a couple of their papers on Google Scholar. They seem to come to the same findings that were in the article. Women are more risk averse than men, and cycling is seen as a risky activity, their premise being that if you reduce the perceived risk more women will take up bicycling.

  • Given that only a tiny percentage of folks in Indianapolis use public transit (something like 2 or 3%), I’m not surprised by the ban (or lack of interest). Wherever AMZN HQ2 ends up it had better have decent mass transit already in place

  • re: divest
    Article states, “Both San Francisco and New York are taking bold, sweeping action to reduce emissions, make our infrastructure more resilient and improve the health of our people.”
    I can speak for SF and say this is complete bull. One way to reduce emissions is to remove vehicles from roads. However, I don’t see any huge investment in our transit infrastructure that makes ditching car ownership possible or the city more resilient. Nor does the astronomical cost of living improve anyone’s health by requiring them to live hours away from their jobs and clogging already packed Bay Area roads.