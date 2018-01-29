This Week: Mobility in Other Cities, Richmond Neighbor Way, SFBC All-Member Meeting
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Mobility Policy in New York, London and Elsewhere. Isabel Dedring and Margaret Newman, transportation leaders from London and New York, talk policy. Co-presented by Young Professionals in Transportation. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 12:30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Wednesday Richmond Town Hall/Eighth Avenue Neighbor Way Design. Supervisor Fewer hosts a Town Hall meeting to talk about the design and prioritizing safety on Eighth Avenue. Under discussion will be traffic diverters that would decrease the number of vehicles on the street by diverting northbound cars at Anza Street and southbound cars at Balboa Street. Come out and voice your support for a smart design that puts people first. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 6-7:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 495 9th Avenue, S.F.
- Wednesday SFBC All Member Meeting. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for an Annual Member Meeting to learn what’s new and share feedback on their campaigns. The meeting will feature an SFBC Board of Directors candidate forum. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 6-8 p.m., Google Community Space, 188 Embarcadero (Entrance on Steuart St.), S.F.
- Thursday Hearst Ave. Outreach. Join Bike East Bay at Berkeley’s newest protected bikeway, where they’ll be talking to folks about what they do, getting feedback on the new bike lane, and signing up new members. Thursday, Feb. 1, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Hearst Ave. and Oxford Street, Berkeley.
- Thursday What’s Next for SoMa? South of Market (SoMa) is one of San Francisco’s most active neighborhoods, featuring a dynamic mix of homes, offices, services, shopping and cultural amenities. Hear what’s in store for SoMa’s right-of-ways over the next few years. Thursday, Feb. 1, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Better Bus Service for Oakland. Bus rapid transit (BRT) is underway in the East Bay, with a route planned from downtown San Leandro to uptown Oakland. But construction is only one small step in making this transit line efficient and equitable for all. Come discuss the bigger questions surrounding the BRT project, from concerns over how the system might change existing communities to how it can enable the evolution of new ones. Co-presented by Young Professionals in Transportation (YPT). Thursday, Feb. 1, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Friday Panhandle Parking Hearing. SFMTA will hold a hearing on eliminating parking/day-lighting intersections around the Panhandle. Friday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m., Room 416 (Hearing Room 4), City Hall, S.F.
- Saturday Architecture Bike ride: The Reid Brothers in San Francisco. From the turn of the 20th century through its first few decades, James and Merritt Reid designed an impressive number of San Francisco’s buildings, from theaters to hotels, office towers to townhouses, bandshells to barns. These Canadian brothers left their mark across the width of our city. Come discover some of their work via a bicycle tour and hear their story. Saturday, Feb. 3, 1:30-4:30 p.m., David Hewes Building, 995 Market St., S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line