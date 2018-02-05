This Week: Bike to Work Kickoff, Future of Urban Advocacy, SFBC Service Station
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Bike to Work Day 2018 Kick-off Meeting #1. On May 10, over 23,000 East Bay residents will pedal-power their commute for Bike to Work Day, and they’ll do it with the support of over 100 energizer stations spaced around the region. Hosting one of these stations is a great volunteer and team-building opportunity for businesses and community organizations. Join BikeEastBay for their annual kick-off meeting to find out more about how you can get involved. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 3-4:30 p.m., Offices of TransForm, 436 14th St, 6th floor, Oakland. RSVP required. If you can’t make this meeting, there’s an evening meeting on Thursday. (See below)
- Tuesday The Future of Urban Advocacy. Urban advocates are pushing the city to do better transportation and housing plans. Where have they succeeded and what can they do better? Engage with these groups in a conversation that will cover equity, regulation, aesthetics, neighborhood character, public engagement, and politics. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday SF Bicycle Coalition Service Station. SFBC Bicycle Ambassadors will be out on the street, at the corner of Market and Sansome, to warm your commute and give you the latest on our work. Stop by for a snack and sign a petition; join or renew your membership. Wednesday, Feb.7, 7-9 a.m., Market and Sansome, S.F.
- Wednesday How do Fines and Fees Drive Inequity? Parking tickets and traffic fines draw wealth out of low-income communities. When someone can’t afford to pay, the consequences can pile up. San Francisco is the first city in the nation to assess and reform how these fees and fines impact our cities’ most vulnerable residents. Join SPUR for a discussion of how advocates are pushing for more equitable policies regarding these penalties. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Climate Action at the Local Level. San Francisco is working towards substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. But the city can’t accomplish this without help from the business community. Join SPUR for a panel discussion on how businesses in San Francisco are helping the city meet its clean energy and sustainable transportation goals. Thursday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Bike to Work Day 2017 Kick-off Meeting #2. Can’t make it Tuesday afternoon? BikeEastBay is holding this second “Bike to Work Day” volunteer meeting. Thursday Feb., Feb. 8, 6-7:30 p.m., Bike East Bay Office, 466 Water St. Oakland. RSVP required.
- Saturday Muni Service Equity Strategy Workshop. The Muni Service Equity Strategy is part of SFMTA’s efforts to make transit accessible and affordable to all customers. The agency will hold workshops in five Equity Neighborhoods. Join this one in the Mission. Saturday, Feb. 10, 9-12 p.m., Room 253, City College San Francisco Mission Campus, 1125 Valencia Street, S.F.
