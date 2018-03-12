This Week: Excelsior Traffic Calming, Help-Yourself City, Better Market Street
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Excelsior Neighborhood Traffic Calming Project. The SFMTA is holding community meetings in the Excelsior about traffic calming projects to create safer and more comfortable neighborhood streets for people accessing schools, parks, transit, and nearby commercial corridors. Come give feedback and thoughts on the plan. Tuesday, March 13, 12:30-2 p.m., Excelsior Branch Library Community Room, 4400 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday The Help-Yourself City. Guerrilla bike lanes, ad hoc street furniture and pop-up parklets are highlights of a growing trend to remake cities to better suit their residents’ needs when local governments aren’t taking action. Join the author of the new book The Help-Yourself City for a discussion on guerrilla street improvements. Wednesday, March 14, 12:30 p.m. SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Wednesday Better Market Street Public Meeting. This multi-agency plan proposes to transform Market Street, from Octavia Boulevard to The Embarcadero, to improve transit service, enhance the streetscape, and modernize the utility infrastructure–improving the safety, accessibility, and beauty of the corridor. Come join the open house. Wednesday, March 14, 6-8 p.m., UC Hastings School of Law, Louis B. Mayer Lounge, 198 McAllister Street, S.F.
- Wednesday San Pablo Avenue Organizing Meeting: North Berkeley. Join Bike East Bay supporters to learn about options for bikeways and transit on San Pablo Avenue. Wednesday, March 14, 6-7 p.m., Farm Burger, 1313 Ninth Street, Berkeley.
- Thursday Oakland’s Bicyclist & Pedestrian Advisory Commission (BPAC). The BPAC was established to advise the city council on programs and projects related to walking and bicycling. Join them to hear the latest in Oakland. Thursday, March 15, 6-8 p.m., Hearing Room 4, Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland. (Hearing Room 4 is on the second floor, north side of the building).
- Sunday Practice Ride for Adult Beginner Bicyclists. New to biking? Need help getting ready for the Traffic Skills 101 class? Come practice with Juli, alumna of the SF Bicycle Coalition ‘Adult Learn to Ride’ class, as well as other experienced riders. They’ll do an easy ride in Golden Gate Park’s car-free space, then ride a bit in traffic, and end with snacks in the Richmond District. Sunday, March 18, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Look for the SF Bicycle Coalition banner in front of the large staircase at the Conservatory of Flowers at Golden Gate Park.
