This Week: Excelsior Traffic Calming, Help-Yourself City, Better Market Street

sblog_calendar_cookie

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Tuesday  Excelsior Neighborhood Traffic Calming Project. The SFMTA is holding community meetings in the Excelsior about traffic calming projects to create safer and more comfortable neighborhood streets for people accessing schools, parks, transit, and nearby commercial corridors. Come give feedback and thoughts on the plan. Tuesday, March 13, 12:30-2 p.m., Excelsior Branch Library Community Room, 4400 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday The Help-Yourself City. Guerrilla bike lanes, ad hoc street furniture and pop-up parklets are highlights of a growing trend to remake cities to better suit their residents’ needs when local governments aren’t taking action. Join the author of the new book The Help-Yourself City for a discussion on guerrilla street improvements. Wednesday, March 14, 12:30 p.m. SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
  • Wednesday  Better Market Street Public Meeting. This multi-agency plan proposes to transform Market Street, from Octavia Boulevard to The Embarcadero, to improve transit service, enhance the streetscape, and modernize the utility infrastructure–improving the safety, accessibility, and beauty of the corridor. Come join the open house. Wednesday, March 14, 6-8 p.m., UC Hastings School of Law, Louis B. Mayer Lounge, 198 McAllister Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday San Pablo Avenue Organizing Meeting: North Berkeley. Join Bike East Bay supporters to learn about options for bikeways and transit on San Pablo Avenue. Wednesday, March 14, 6-7 p.m., Farm Burger, 1313 Ninth Street, Berkeley.
  • Thursday Oakland’s Bicyclist & Pedestrian Advisory Commission (BPAC). The BPAC was established to advise the city council on programs and projects related to walking and bicycling. Join them to hear the latest in Oakland. Thursday, March 15, 6-8 p.m., Hearing Room 4, Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland. (Hearing Room 4 is on the second floor, north side of the building).
  • Sunday Practice Ride for Adult Beginner Bicyclists. New to biking? Need help getting ready for the Traffic Skills 101 class? Come practice with Juli, alumna of the SF Bicycle Coalition ‘Adult Learn to Ride’ class, as well as other experienced riders. They’ll do an easy ride in Golden Gate Park’s car-free space, then ride a bit in traffic, and end with snacks in the Richmond District. Sunday, March 18, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Look for the SF Bicycle Coalition banner in front of the large staircase at the Conservatory of Flowers at Golden Gate Park.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Bike to School Excelsior, On the Waterfront, Safe Streets

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday Bike to School in the Excelsior. The first Tuesday of every month the SF Bicycle Coalition leads a Bike & Roll to School “bike train” from the Excelsior Playground Hub to nearby elementary schools. Parents, teachers, and students gather with bikes and scooters (and helmets). If […]

This Week: Help Design a Ped-Friendly Street and a New Plaza

By Robert Prinz |
This Wednesday, the Planning Department will hold simultaneous community meetings about making a more pedestrian-friendly Castro Street and the creation of a new Pavement to Parks plaza at the Persia Triangle in the Excelsior District. Those interested in more bike-friendly streets in the Glen Park, Noe Valley, and Castro neighborhoods can also join the SF Bicycle Coalition […]
sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Bike Civics, Excelsior Walk and Roll to School, SF Transit Riders Holiday Party

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Bike Civics: Make Yourself Heard. Bike Civics is a new series of advocacy workshops taught by Bike East Bay staff. You’ll learn how your local government works and what actions you can take to improve streets for bicycling in your neighborhood. First class is Monday/tonight!, Nov. 27, 6-8 […]
sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Castro Accessibility, Oakland Crime, Dogpatch Transit

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Castro Accessibility Improvements Open House. SFMTA is making accessibility improvements to Castro Station, including adding a second elevator. Join this open house to learn about what else they’re doing at the station. Monday/tonight!, March 5, 6-8 p.m., Upstairs Multipurpose Room, Eureka Valley Rec. Center, 100 Collingwood Street, S.F. Tuesday Violent Crime […]

This Week: Faster 33-Stanyan, Better Market, Safer Arterials

By Streetsblog |
Most of the action this week is crammed into Wednesday and Thursday, with public meetings about Muni’s proposed changes to the 33-Stanyan, the Better Market Street project, and traffic calming on the city’s dangerous arterial streets. Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday: Join the SF Planning Department for a walking tour to look at pedestrian […]