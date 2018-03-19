This Week: Riding in the Rain, Fort Scott, San Pablo Ave
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Riding in the Rain. Riding in the darkness. Come hear tips for safe cycling on slick pavement and at night. Tuesday, March 20, 6:30–7:30 p.m., Noe Valley Library, 451 Jersey Street, S.F.
- Tuesday The Future of Fort Scott. With some 22 buildings and 295,000 square feet of space available for revitalization, there is potential to turn this former military post into a campus that addresses the environmental and social challenges faced by today’s cities. Come learn more. Tuesday, March 20, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday San Pablo Avenue Organizing Meeting: El Cerrito. Join Bike East Bay supporters to learn about options for bikeways and transit on San Pablo Avenue. Wednesday, March 21, 6-7 p.m., Elevation 66, 10082 San Pablo Avenue, El Cerrito.
- Thursday Microtransit. Public transportation agencies are experimenting with on-demand, shared and dynamic models that augment traditional bus and rail transit. These services–referred to as microtransit–are enabled by technology similar to the mobile smartphone applications pioneered by companies such as Uber and Lyft. Come here about a study on public microtransit transportation and how it can work. Thursday, March 22, 12:30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Friday Housing the Bay Summit. ULI SF has been working on its Housing the Bay initiative with industry leaders and partner organizations from around the Bay Area. This summit will focus on innovative solutions in the realms of financing, construction costs, policy and the public process for Bay Area housing. Friday, March 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hotel Nikko, 222 Mason Street, S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling with Ford GoBike. In partnership with Ford GoBikes, the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition is offering a revamped 90-minute course covering bicycling for everyday riding in SF, the rules of the road, route planning, how to use Ford GoBikes, and details of Bike Share for All (Ford GoBikes’ program for low-income participants). Saturday, March 1-2:30 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street., S.F.
- Sunday Sunday Streets Excelsior. Come enjoy car-free streets, cultural events and more in the Excelsior neighborhood. Sunday, March 25, 11-4 p.m., Silver Avenue to Geneva Avenue, Mission Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line