This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Resilient Richmond, San Jose River
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies and to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the Municipal Transportation Agency, the County Transportation Authority, the San Francisco Police Department, and other City and County of San Francisco agencies. Monday/tonight! April 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City Hall, Room 408, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday Resilient Richmond. The Climate-Smart Cities™ Richmond project is a collaborative effort by the City of Richmond, The Trust for Public Land, and community members to steer city departments towards green infrastructure. The online platform identifies parcels with the greatest opportunity to address heat islands, promote active transportation, protect from sea level rise and more. Come learn more about the project and how it can be applied to cities around the region. Tuesday, April 24, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Tuesday Can San Jose Learn from the L.A. River? The Los Angeles River is a 50-mile-long concrete channelized waterway that cuts through the heart of the city. Once a critical water source, the river has faced nearly a century of abandonment and disuse. However, numerous plans are now underway to revitalize the river, restoring nature and activity to its banks. What lessons from the L.A. River can apply to San Jose’s Guadalupe River? Tuesday, April 24, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Wednesday Autonomous Mobility and the Future of Cities. There’s a lot of hype around autonomous vehicles, but when will we actually see them on our streets? How will the addition of autonomous vehicles change our current transportation landscape, including car ownership, ride sharing, delivery, and public transit? Join SPUR to learn more about the companies and startups at the forefront of reimagining transportation in our cities. Wednesday, April 25, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Valencia Happy Hour. Want to get more involved in SFBC’s work on Valencia Street? Join advocates for a happy hour at Arizmendi Bakery to discuss next steps for the campaign, and to learn how to help plan a commuter convoy for Bike to Work Day that could include your Supervisor. Thursday April 26, 5:30-7 p.m. Arizmendi Bakery, 1268 Valencia St., S.F.
- Saturday Bike Tree Love. Bring your bike out for a Friends of the Urban Forest Planting day. No bike? SFBC’s Community Bicycle Build Program can provide bicycles and trailers to volunteers for the day. Saturday, April 28, 8-2 p.m., SF Community School, 125 Excelsior Avenue, S.F.
- Sunday Urban Cycling 101 Road Class – Alameda. Bike East Bay will cover on-road, on-your-bike practice sessions, working in small groups with certified instructors to improve your handling skills, emergency maneuvers, and ability to confidently and safely share the road with other traffic. Every attendee will receive a free set of bike lights. Sunday, April 29, 12-5 p.m., Changing Gears Community Bike Shop, 650 W. Ranger Avenue, Alameda.
