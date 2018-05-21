This Week: Valencia Tour, Sea Level Rise, Triplets of Belleville

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Monday/tonight! Valencia Advocacy Walking Tour. With public workshops slated for this summer, the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition is working with the SFMTA to survey Valencia Street.  Join SFBC for a walking tour to look at how to fix this corridor, block by block. Monday/tonight! May 21, 6-7:30 p.m., Mission Playground, Valencia Street and Cunningham Place, S.F.
  • Tuesday Urban Cycling 101 Classroom Workshop in Alameda. This class is taught by an instructor certified by the League of American Bicyclists, made possible with funding from the Alameda County Transportation Commission. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes. Two-hour, indoor workshop, no bike required. Tuesday, May 22, 5:30-7:30, Elks Lodge, 2255 Santa Clara Ave, Alameda.
  • Tuesday The Triplets of Belleville Movie Screening. A movie that celebrates things bikey: a champion cyclist is kidnapped. His coach/grandma and his dog investigate, with the help of a trio of jazz-singing crones. Animated; PG-13. Tuesday, May 22, 6 p.m., Golden Gate Branch Library, 5606 San Pablo Ave, Oakland.
  • Wednesday Keeping Sea Level at Bay. Join Resilient by Design, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and the East Cut Community Benefit District for a reception and talk to learn more about just-unveiled innovative designs for mitigating sea level rise at the Bay’s edge. Wednesday, May 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bay Area Metro Center, 375 Beale Street, S.F.
  • Thursday Data and Vision Zero. Cities across the country have committed to Vision Zero, a data-driven strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries. They are looking to build on the datasets they’ve been using to identify dangerous street conditions and to understand where and why crashes happen. Learn why data matters for Vision Zero. Thursday, May 24, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Thursday Women Bike Happy Hour. Any level of rider and all women, trans and femme folks are warmly welcome. Bring your bikey and bike-curious friends. Thursday, May 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Telegraph Pub, 2318 Telegraph Ave., Oakland.
  • Saturday Excelsior Streets Tour.  Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a tour of some of San Francisco’s southernmost bicycle corridors. They’ll look at the bicycle network in the Excelsior as well as neighborhood connector streets. Saturday, May 26, 10 -12 p.m., Ocean Avenue and Mission Street, S.F.

