This Week: DTX, Women’s Bike Maintenance, City Trivia
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday/tonight! Downtown Rail Alignment Study. This public meeting will summarize the findings from the “Rail Alignment and Benefits” study, including a preliminary preferred alignment for Caltrain and High Speed Rail: the Pennsylvania Avenue DTX + Extended Tunnel. Community members are invited to provide input on the alignment, adjacent land use opportunities, and next steps. Tuesday/tonight!, May 29, 6-8 p.m., Herbst Theater Green Room, 401 Van Ness Street, S.F.
- Tuesday/tonight! Women’s Bike Maintenance Clinic. Pro mechanic Brooke Wagner will lead a bicycle maintenance clinic that will teach you how to keep your bike spinning beautifully and prepare you for breakdowns you might encounter on your ride. Tuesday/tonight!, May 29, 6 p.m., Rapha San Francisco, 2198 Filbert Street, S.F.
- Wednesday City Trivia Night. City Trivia Night is back at SPUR; six rounds of questions relating to cities, architecture, urban planning and policy. Bring your own team of six or join up with other urbanists at the event to compete for the crown and prizes. Wednesday, May 30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Thursday Bringing Homes to Balboa Reservoir. Located on a 17-acre parcel close to a BART and Muni, City College, and other amenities, the Balboa Reservoir is an important site for new mixed-income housing in San Francisco. As part of the city’s Public Land for Housing program, a development team was recently selected to create up to 1,100 homes, a two-acre central park and several mini-parks, childcare and more on the site. Join SPUR to hear about the project’s vision, timeline and the next steps in the process. Thursday, May 31, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Valencia Member Committee of the SFBC. Tired of the blocked bike lane on Valencia? Joint SFBC to help out with a major campaign to get protected bike lanes. City workshops are slated to start next month for redesigning the street, and the SFBC committee will discuss how to most effectively approach the public planning process and get comments heard by City planners. Thursday, May 31, 6-7:30 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market St., S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. Bike East Bay, with support from the UC Berkeley Police Department, is offering free two-hour bicycle skills workshops. These classes are all open to the general public, but are also being offered to ticketed cyclists to qualify for a fine reduction (more info here). Saturday, June 2, 1-3 p.m., Barrows Hall, Room 136, UC Berkeley, Berkeley.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.