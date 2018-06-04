This Week: Election Day, Election Re-Cap, Understanding TOD
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Election day. Don’t forget to vote if you haven’t already!
- Wednesday Meet the Expert, with SFMTA’s Van Ness BRT Project Manager Peter Gabancho, to discuss the project schedule and how the agency is applying lessons already learned to the next phase of construction. Wednesday, June 6, 6-7:30 p.m., 819 Van Ness Ave., S.F.
- Thursday Post Election Re-Cap. What will election results mean for the city, the new mayor, and the next election? SPUR and local political analysts provide a witty and incisive post-election recap. Thursday, June 7, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Understanding Transit-Oriented Development. Come learn about the many forms that transit-oriented development can take, how equity can be incorporated into the process, and the steps that planners are taking to move our region toward building new transit villages. Thursday, June 7, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Thursday Central Ave I-80 Underpass Community Meeting. The Central Avenue I-80 undercrossing in El Cerrito has been identified as a priority improvement in the Caltrans District 4 Bike Plan. Caltrans is exploring opportunities to improve it for people walking and biking and to help close the gap in support of a future BART-to-Bay Trail connection. Join Caltrans at a community workshop to share ideas on the project design. Thursday, 6-8 p.m., El Cerrito Council Chambers, 10890 San Pablo Ave., El Cerrito.
- Friday Finding Balance with Cycling. Join Rapha San Francisco for an evening with former US National, Olympic and Professional team cyclists Mike Sayers, Julie Young and Dede (Demet) Barry. They will lead a discussion on weaving cycling into your lifestyle, finding balance, maximizing your enjoyment and improving your abilities. Friday, June 8, 6:30 p.m., Rapha San Francisco, 2198 Filbert Street, S.F.
- Saturday Velo & Vines Century Ride. The Velo & Vines Century Ride raises funds for United Healthcare Children’s Foundation, which provides medical grants to help children gain access to health-related services not covered, or not fully covered, by their health insurance plan. Registration fee and fundraising commitment required. The event is limited to 100 riders. Register here to participate and join the amazing event. Saturday, June 9, 8-12 p.m., Arnot-Roberts Winery, 33 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg.
- Saturday Trail and Habitat Stewardship: Laguna Honda. SF Urban Riders is working with the Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center to improve its historic multi-use trails. This effort engages the community and new volunteers to build the trail, which will become part of the larger San Francisco trail system that connects people in the City to open space. Join them for trail work the second Saturday of the month. Saturday, June 9, 9-12:30 p.m., Laguna Honda Hospital, 375 Laguna Honda Blvd., S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.