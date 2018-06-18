This Week: Safer Taylor, Party for René Rivera, Empathy and Cities
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Safer Taylor Street Open House. SFMTA will give a presentation to introduce the next phase of the Taylor Street project. This will be presented alongside the PhotoVoice gallery, a collection of youth stories showcased through photographs and essays by Tenderloin youth. Tuesday, June 19, 4-6 p.m., Father Alfred E. Boeddeker Park Clubhouse, 246 Eddy St, S.F.
- Tuesday Thank you Party for René Rivera. After seven years of inspiring leadership, outgoing Executive Director René Rivera has pedaled on to new adventures…but they’re not letting him go just yet. Join René and Bike East Bay for a farewell party. Tuesday, June 19, 5-7 p.m., Warehouse 416, 416 26th St., Oakland.
- Wednesday Empathy and the Ecology of Cities. Why is empathy such an important component of urban design and recognizing cities as complex ecosystems? Join SPUR as they dive into these questions. Wednesday, June 20, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday What’s Happening in East Oakland? Once the epicenter of the foreclosure crisis, East Oakland is now starting to add new homes (including affordable housing) and to construct a bus rapid transit line. How is East Oakland changing, and what are community groups doing to help support the people living in the neighborhood now? Thursday, June 21, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Thursday Alameda Beer Heaven. Earlier this year, a World War II–era building on the former Alameda naval air station was transformed from a wartime relic into a destination for beer. The massive building is now home to Admiral Maltings and Almanac Brewing, which boast a 20,000-square-foot malting floor, two taprooms, and 4,000 oak barrels. Join SPUR for a glass at each location and get a behind-the-scenes look at the facilities. Thursday, June 21, 5:30 p.m. Details to be sent out to attendees in advance of the tour date. Email address: infooakland@spur.org. Limit is 25 attendees.
- Thursday Geary Rapid Project Open House. The Geary Rapid project aims to improve Muni’s 38 Geary and 38R Geary Rapid bus service and address traffic safety. After receiving initial approvals last year, SFMTA is seeking feedback on the project’s near-final design. Thursday, June 21, 6-8 p.m., Tenderloin Community School, Multipurpose Room, 627 Turk St., S.F.
- Sunday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition in the Pride Parade. Get your Bike Pride on with the SF Bicycle Coalition contingent in the 48th annual San Francisco Pride Parade. Decorate your bicycle and grab your favorite costume. Most people will ride their bikes, but SFBC will also need people to walk and hold our banner. Sunday, June 24, 10:15-11 a.m., Spear St. between Market St. and Mission St., S.F. RSVP.
