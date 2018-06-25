This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Geary Rapid Drop-In, Women Bike Happy Hour
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets monthly to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the SFMTA, and other City and County agencies. Monday/tonight! June 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City Hall, Room 408, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday Geary Rapid Project Drawing Drop-In. Have questions or comments about the Geary Rapid Project? Discuss project drawing details and have your questions answered by SFMTA project staff. Tuesday, June 26, 5-7 p.m., Cafe La Taza, 470 Post Street, S.F. (Event repeats on Friday).
- Thursday Women Bike Happy Hour. Spend some quality, off-the-bike time with other women who bike, over a cool drink. Thursday, June 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Arthur Mac’s Tap & Snack, 4006 Martin Luther King Jr., Oakland.
- Thursday Intro to Urban Cycling with Jump Bikes. Come learn the basics of biking in San Francisco at the Bicycle Coalition’s ‘Intro to Urban Bicycling Workshop.’ In partnership with JUMP Bikes, they are offering a new 90-minute course covering bicycling for everyday riding in SF, the rules of the road, route planning, how to use the JUMP Bikes system, and what you need to know about riding electric-assist bicycles. Thursday, June 28, 6-7:30 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market St., S.F.
- Thursday Celebrate Masonic. This meeting will focus on putting together a celebration to recognize San Francisco Bicycle Coalition members and their dedication to see this neighborhood street become a safe, comfortable place for those walking and biking.Thursday, June 28, 6-7:30 p.m., Barrel Head Brewhouse, 1785 Fulton Street, S.F.
- Sunday Gals with Gears Visit the Berkeley and Emeryville Marinas. Gals with Gears is a member-led group of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition. The Gals lead monthly scenic rides geared towards women aged 50-plus-years young, although all riders are welcome. This time the Gals will ride a loop around the Berkeley and Emeryville marinas along the Bay Trail. Sunday, July 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., North Berkeley BART, 1750 Sacramento Street, Berkeley,
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.