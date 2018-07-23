This Week: Bicycle Advisory, Future of Work, Fruitvale
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies and to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the Municipal Transportation Agency, the County Transportation Authority, the San Francisco Police Department, and other City and County of San Francisco agencies. Monday/tonight! July 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City Hall, Room 408, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday What Is the Future of Work? As technology and automation continue to transform industries, what will work look like in the future? How can we plan for coming changes and equip the next generation with the skills necessary to equitably thrive in the future workplace? Tuesday, July 24, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Wednesday Fruitvale: Economically Successful, Socially Equitable. Oakland’s Fruitvale Village is a symbol of what community perseverance can achieve: bring a complicated transit-oriented project to life. Come tour the project and hear how it came to fruition, despite complex agreements and legalities, and then join us for a reception afterward. Wednesday, July 25, 1:30 p.m. Details to be sent out to attendees in advance of the tour. Email address: infooakland@spur.org. Phone: 510.827.1900
- Thursday Golden Wheel Awards. The SFBC honors those individuals and groups who are making a difference in transforming San Francisco into a more people- and bike-friendly place. This year, it honors Leah Shahum, an SF bicycle advocacy legend, and SF Bay Area Families for Safe Streets, a group of advocates who came together after losing loved ones to traffic collisions. Thursday, July 26, 6:30-9 p.m., The Green Room, 401 Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
- Friday Planning for the Housing that California Needs. Each city in California is required to plan and zone for a certain amount of housing (their Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or RHNA), but for many years there was little to no way to force compliance. Now S.B. 35 has created consequences for cities that fail to build their share of housing. It’s important for the state and regions to reform how the housing targets are determined, and this year’s S.B. 828 is one significant step forward in the effort. Friday, July 27, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Saturday Planning for Seismic Safety and Sea Level Rise on the Embarcadero. Join Walk SF for an educational stroll along the Embarcadero to learn about the sea wall and how it quietly protects the city. Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Pier 1 The Embarcadero, S.F. RSVP required.
- Saturday Brunch, Bubbles and Buses. Support the growing pro-transit movement at the San Francisco Transit Riders official Membership Month party. Tickets range from $60-$300 and include a brunch buffet, a raffle ticket (grand prize: a Steph Curry autographed basketball), one-year membership, and a beautiful day on the bay with other awesome transit advocates. Saturday, July 28, 11 a.m., Mariposa Hunters Point Yacht Club, 405 Terry A Francois Blvd., S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.