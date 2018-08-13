This Week: Ped Safety, Waterfront and the Big One, Urban Villages
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Pedestrian Safety Advisory Committee. PSAC has been charged with providing expertise on issues concerning pedestrian safety, convenience, ambiance, and planning as well as advocating for pedestrian safety by engaging the public, Board of Supervisors and other relevant agencies. Come join their regular meeting. Tuesday, August 14, 6 p.m., Room 400, SF City Hall 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Thursday The Waterfront and the Big One. San Francisco’s Embarcadero seawall was built over a century ago. The Port of San Francisco is leading the charge to shore it up in order to make it safer in the event of an earthquake while better protecting the city from sea level rise. Hear about the costly and complicated process to strengthen the city’s seawall. Thursday, August 16, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday What’s New with Urban Villages. One of the highest-profile strategies in San Jose’s 2040 General Plan is urban village planning. Intended to help guide new infill development and make people-centric neighborhoods, urban villages will serve to focus the inevitable growth in the city’s future. Join SPUR for a conversation to learn about the current status of urban villages and where the city will be focusing its energies next. Thursday, August 16, 12:30, SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Thursday Share Houses, Tiny Houses and Beyond. History is full of innovation in how we finance, design and build homes. Come learn from past experiments and meet the pioneers changing how we think about housing. Thursday, August 16, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Howard Near-Term Improvements Open House. The Folsom-Howard Streetscape Project will make these streets safer and more pleasant for everyone. However, implementing longer-term changes requires finalizing the design, coordinating with utility work, changing signal times, pouring miles of concrete and making other changes. That work is expected to take until at least 2022. So when talking with neighbors, local businesses and those who use Folsom and Howard, the SFMTA made a commitment to look at near-term safety improvements. Come to this open house to give input on these near-term designs. Thursday, August 16, 6-8 p.m., Bayanihan Community Center, 1010 Mission Street, S.F.
- Saturday Traffic Skills 101, On Road Workshop. This on-bicycle class follows a comfortable progression onto city streets, beginning with a short review of the lessons from the Classroom course. After a basic bike maintenance session, the class will practice bike maneuvering skills in a car-free practice area before riding on the streets in small, intimate groups led by instructors. Note that only the 2-hour class meets the pre-requisite for this class. Register for the Classroom course here. Saturday, August 18, 10-4 p.m., Park Police Station, 1899 Waller Street, S.F.
- Sunday Oakland Museum of California Bike Tour. Visit downtown locations and hear about important figures from Oakland’s history. Discover architectural gems along the way. This bike tour will cover about six flat miles over approximately two hours. Sunday, August 19, 10-1 p.m. Oakland Museum, 1000 Oak Street, Oakland.
